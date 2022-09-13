63% increase in tax recovery: Cheema

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today said the Enforcement Wing of the Taxation Department had registered an increase of 63.7 per cent with the recovery of Rs 101.38 crore in the first five months of the current financial year against Rs 61.92 crore recovered during the same period last year.

“The wing has so far recovered Rs 11 crore in inspections alone with the help of field recce and data mining. During the same period in last year, the department could recover a mere Rs 4.67 lakh,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister issued directions to compile data about the total number of outsourced employees and their contractors hired by all departments of the state government. During a meeting with the ‘Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Morcha’ at his office here, the minister discussed their issues and demands with the officials concerned so that appropriate solutions could be worked out at the earliest.