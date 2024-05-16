64K cops to ensure peaceful poll in Punjab

Chandigarh: To ensure peaceful polling in Punjab, about 64,000 cops and 225 companies of Central forces have been mobilised. Stating this here on Wednesday, Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said 25 companies of the Central forces had already been deployed in the state and more were in the transit. He has directed all police officers not to let anyone disturb the peace and harmony in the state.
