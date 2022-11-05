65 mobile phones seized in a month from Ferozepur jail

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 4

In yet another seizure of mobile phones from the Central Jail here, the police booked seven undertrials — Jagdeep Singh, Saudagar Singh, Sumit, Ramandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Sagar in seven separate cases.

All of them have been booked under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act. Assistant Jail Superintendent Sukhjinder Singh said seven mobiles were seized during a special search operation carried out in the jail.

Two undertrials were booked yesterday after three mobiles were seized. One seizure was made from Manak Singh, alias Channi, during checking of barrack number 2 of block number 2. Another mobile was seized from Rohit, an undertrial. One mobile was found in a canister lying in barrack number two, following which one unidentified person was booked along with Manak and Rohit.

On October 29, six mobile phones were seized in two separate cases from the jail and five persons were booked. On October 21, seven mobile phones were seized from the jail. Overall, 65 mobiles phones have been seized within one month.