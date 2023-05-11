65-year-old man dies in farm fire

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 10

In a shocking incident, a senior citizen was burnt to death in a field on Ram Tirath Road here today. The victim, identified as Sukhdev Singh (65), a resident of Kohala village, was going home on his bike when the incident took place.

According to information, dense smoke emanating from fields left him blind and he could not gauge the threat to his life.

Parvesh Chopra, DSP, Attari, said the victim lost control over bike and fell on a burning patch of the field. As there was nobody around, he couldn’t receive any help and died on the spot.

“He raised an alarm but before passersby could come to his rescue, he was dead,” said the Deputy Superintendent of Police. His body was taken into custody for the post-mortem examination before being handed over to his family.

The police have booked land owner Joginder Singh on the charge of culpable homicide and failure to obey the government orders to not burn stubble.