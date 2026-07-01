65,000 women in Anandpur Sahib constituency receive Rs 3,000 under Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana

Around 65,000 women in the Anandpur Sahib assembly constituency received Rs 3,000 each in their bank accounts today under the Punjab Government's Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, with Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains claiming that the constituency is among the top five in the state in terms of registrations under the scheme.

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Speaking to The Tribune after participating in a function at Jindwari village near Nangal, Bains said nearly 70,000 women from the constituency had registered under the scheme. Of these, around 5,000 registrations had been completed during the last five days and were still under process, while the remaining 65,000 beneficiaries received their first instalment on Tuesday.

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The minister said the Rs 3,000 credited to beneficiaries covered the honorarium for the months of June, July and August. He added that the payments had begun reaching beneficiaries bank accounts and the remaining eligible applicants would receive the benefit once verification of their applications was completed.

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Addressing a gathering of the live telecast of state-level launch of the scheme by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Bains said the AAP government had fulfilled its final electoral guarantee with the implementation of the Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana. He claimed the government had not only fulfilled its promises but had gone beyond people's expectations through welfare and development initiatives.

The minister said women from Anandpur Sahib, Nangal, Kiratpur Sahib and adjoining areas enthusiastically participated in the programme as confirmation messages of the financial assistance started reaching their mobile phones. He said the response reflected public confidence in the government's welfare programmes.

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Bains said the government had undertaken major initiatives in education, healthcare, irrigation and road infrastructure during its tenure. He said the constituency was also among the leading areas in the issuance of health cards providing free medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh.

He said several roads had been widened from 10 feet to 18 feet and seven lakh saplings would be planted along these roads. He also referred to the construction of bridges in Bela areas and lift irrigation projects that he claimed, had brought irrigation facilities to nearly 10,000 acres in the semi-hilly Changar region.

Bains said that the government would seek the people's mandate in the next elections on the basis of its performance, alleging that opposition parties had relied on false propaganda while the AAP government had focused on delivering its promises through development and welfare measures.