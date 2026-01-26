Rs 663-crore panchayat power dues to be cleared using finance commission funds

The Department of Rural Development and Panchayats has begun the process of clearing Rs 663 crore unpaid power bills owed to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, using untied funds received under the 15th Finance Commission.

Advertisement

The dues pertain to 4,607 Gram Panchayat Water Supply Committees and had been pending for a long period. These committees have been directed to clear the outstanding bills by Sunday. Orders to this effect were issued on Thursday.

Advertisement

Officials said the committees were instructed to transfer the required amount from their untied funds into a common departmental account by January 25.

Advertisement

The department will then release the consolidated payment to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, which is facing financial stress.

“This is only the frozen outstanding amount of gram panchayat water supply bills. Most gram panchayats are now paying their electricity bills regularly,” said a senior government functionary.

Advertisement

He added that the PSPCL wrote to the department on January 19, seeking early clearance of the dues, following which the government approved the use of untied funds. The official noted that these funds could be utilised for any purpose, but must be spent before March 2026, when the Finance Commission grant period would end.

Sources said electricity bills for tubewells supplying water to villages were waived by the then Charanjit Singh Channi government in 2021. However, official formalities were not fully completed.

Due to the large unpaid amount, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limitedwas reportedly facing difficulties in raising funds from financial institutions. The government has now decided to clear the pending dues at the earliest.