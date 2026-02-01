DT
Home / Punjab / 663 new buses to be added to PRTC fleet under km scheme

Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:26 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
As many as 663 new buses, including 309 large ones, will be added to the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) fleet under the kilometre scheme, said Harpal Juneja after formally assuming charge as the corporation chairperson.

Speaking to media persons, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema congratulated Juneja on being entrusted with the new responsibility. He expressed hope that Juneja would serve the people with diligence, honesty and transparency.

Responding to a question, Cheema said the Centre treated the state unfairly over the past four years but they had high expectations from the Union Budget this time. He expressed hope of the pending Rs 8,500 crore RDF dues being released in the Budget, along with the Rs 1,600 crore announced as flood relief and an approval for Punjab’s proposal of Rs 20,000 crore for futher relief.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

