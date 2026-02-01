663 new buses to be added to PRTC fleet under km scheme

As many as 663 new buses, including 309 large ones, will be added to the Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) fleet under the kilometre scheme, said Harpal Juneja after formally assuming charge as the corporation chairperson.

Speaking to media persons, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema congratulated Juneja on being entrusted with the new responsibility. He expressed hope that Juneja would serve the people with diligence, honesty and transparency.

Responding to a question, Cheema said the Centre treated the state unfairly over the past four years but they had high expectations from the Union Budget this time. He expressed hope of the pending Rs 8,500 crore RDF dues being released in the Budget, along with the Rs 1,600 crore announced as flood relief and an approval for Punjab’s proposal of Rs 20,000 crore for futher relief.