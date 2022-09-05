67 teachers' promotion cancelled

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

The Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training has rescinded its three-year-old orders to promote 67 teaching faculty members. They were promoted as Associate Professors and Professors in three state-run engineering colleges.

Three years ago, the department had passed the promotion orders under the career assured scheme (CAS) in three colleges — Shaheed Bhagat Singh State Technical Campus, Ferozepur, Beant College of Engineering and Technology, Gurdaspur and Malout Institute of Management and Information Technology.

A section of the teaching faculty, who had been left out in the promotions, had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the criteria under which the promotions were done. It was pointed out that despite then Principal Secretary, Technical Education, DK Tewari, saying that the promotions had been done using a faulty criteria, the then Technical Education Minister, Charanjit Channi, overruled the objection and allowed it.

The teachers mentioned in their petition that the AICTE criteria of allocating marks to research, assessment of domain knowledge and interview was violated. Confirming the development, a senior government functionary said following the advice given by the office of the Advocate General, the department has decided to withdraw the orders.