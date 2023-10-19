67-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala

Patiala, October 19
A 67-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death near Passey Road here on Thursday morning.
Balbir Singh, a former bank employee, lived at Sant Nagar.
Police and forensic teams have reached the spot.
A knife used in the crime has been found from near the body.
