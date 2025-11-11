DT
PT
Home / Punjab / 67-year-old member of Sikh Jatta dies in Pakistan's Gujranwala

67-year-old member of Sikh Jatta dies in Pakistan's Gujranwala

He was a member of the over 1,900-strong Sikh jatha which crossed over to Pakistan to celebrate the Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:04 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
Gurudwara Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. FILE
Sukhwinder Singh (67), a resident of Chavake village in Bathinda district, died due to cardiac arrest in Pakistan's Gujranwala last night. 

He was a member of the over 1,900-strong Sikh jatha which crossed over to Pakistan to celebrate the Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev on November 4.

Sources in the SGPC stated that his health deteriorated while driving in a cavalcade of buses when they were heading to Lahore after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Rohri Sahib. 

He was taken to a nearest private hospital in Gujranwala where later doctors declared him dead from a heart failure. 

