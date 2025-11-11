Sukhwinder Singh (67), a resident of Chavake village in Bathinda district, died due to cardiac arrest in Pakistan's Gujranwala last night.

Advertisement

He was a member of the over 1,900-strong Sikh jatha which crossed over to Pakistan to celebrate the Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev on November 4.

Advertisement

Sources in the SGPC stated that his health deteriorated while driving in a cavalcade of buses when they were heading to Lahore after paying obeisance at Gurdwara Rohri Sahib.

Advertisement

He was taken to a nearest private hospital in Gujranwala where later doctors declared him dead from a heart failure.