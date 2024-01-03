 68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body : The Tribune India

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

No station out of stock, only some on reserve: DC

Bathinda/Abohar, January 2

The ongoing protest by truck drivers against the new hit-and-run provision have triggered panic buying among commuters, leading to long queues outside petrol pumps in Bathinda and Mansa.

Around 170 fuel stations have gone dry so far in Bathinda, according to the district petroleum association. Some fuel stations have run out of stock in Mansa district as well, with managers at the stations saying if the situation remains unchanged, all pumps may have to put up a “No petrol” notice.

Bathinda District Petroleum Association chief Vinod Bansal said the strike has had a substantial impact and 170 of 250 (68%) petrol pumps have gone dry due to no supply of fuel in the district.

DC Shaukat Ahmed Parray and SSP Harmanbir Singh today released a video message, appealing residents to not panic as “there would be no shortage of fuel”.

In the video, they also informed about a meeting with petrol pump owners and transporters today.

It has also been observed that due to panic buying, people are buying than required quantity of fuel, making it difficult to sustain the stock.

Residents are of the view that the government and truckers’ associations should find a solution to the issue as early as possible. Locals are of the view that the government and truck association should find a solution to the issue.

Talking to The Tribune, DC Parray said 44 oil tankers from IndianOil and HPCL had been moved to the district and efforts were being made to ensure fuel supply to all pumps in Bathinda.

He added that no pump had gone dry in the district. There are some pumps which have gone on reserve and during the night, fuel would be supplied to all pumps, the DC said.

In Abohar, buses also went off the roads due to the ongoing protest. As the roadways bus drivers also went on strike, the city bus stand wore a deserted look. The nationwide strike by truck drivers also affected the transportation of kinnow fruit from Abohar. Trucks stayed parked in about 100 fruit grading and waxing plants. — TNS/OC 

44 oil tankers moved in

