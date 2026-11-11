69 dengue cases reported in Patiala, health teams step up vigil

Health Department teams conducted special anti-dengue activities in hotspot and slum areas of Patiala on Tuesday, detecting and destroying mosquito larvae at several locations.

The teams inspected houses and surrounding areas in Guru Nanak Nagar, Rajpura Colony, Khalsa Mohalla and Bharat Nagar. Larvae found during the inspections were destroyed on the spot, while larvicide was sprayed in stagnant water to prevent mosquito breeding.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sally Jaitley urged residents to maintain cleanliness around their houses and prevent water accumulation in empty containers, coolers, flower pots and other household items. She also sought public cooperation to make the campaign successful.

District Epidemiologist Dr Gurpreet Kaur said the prevailing weather conditions were favourable for the breeding and growth of dengue larvae. She advised residents to prevent water stagnation and keep their surroundings clean. People experiencing high fever and body aches were advised to get tested for dengue.

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She said 69 dengue cases had been reported in Patiala district so far this season.

The Health Department has planned anti-dengue activities in 18,235 houses across the district this week. Teams have so far surveyed 12,854 houses, detecting larvae at 9,289 locations. The larvae were destroyed on the spot, and the families concerned were educated about preventive measures.

The department is also seeking the cooperation of social workers, members of village health committees and representatives of the Rural Development and Panchayats Department to strengthen the campaign.