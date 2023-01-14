6K contractual employees to be regularised soon, says Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, January 13

The state government is working on not just regularising jobs of thousands of persons recruited on contractual basis in the past two decades, but is also filling vacancies in government departments created during this period.

Last year, as many as 25,353 new recruitments were made in the government sector. The services of 8,700 contractual, ad hoc and temporary staffers in the Education Department were also regularised last year.

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua said the government would start the recruitment of 3,500 personnel in the Police Department.

“We will also be initiating the process to recruit 6,000 elementary teachers in the Education Department shortly,” he said.

In a recent Cabinet meeting, it was decided that the government would recruit 1,800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors in the Police Department every year. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced that 6,000 contractual employees would be regularised soon. The modalities have been finalised, the Chief Minister said. The Chief Secretary said these employees were recruited under different central and state government schemes in the Education Department over the past two decades.

“The government has taken a policy decision to regularise services of such employees. Applications for their regularisation have been sought and are being processed. This recruitment will help in strengthening public sector education in the state,” he said, adding that they would be recruited in a separate cadre.

In September last year, the AAP government had brought in a policy to regularise 25,000 employees who had completed 10 years of service.

Sources say that after regularising services of contractual/ ad hoc employees in the Education Department, the government would start the process to regularise services of such employees in the Health Department.

Unemployment 6.8%

According to the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy Private Limited, the unemployment rate in Punjab is 6.8 per cent. The national average unemployment rate is 8.6 per cent.