Rs 7.6 cr released to SGPC since 2018 under Seva Bhoj Yojana

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 28

The Union Ministry of Culture said in the Rajya Sabha it had released around Rs 7.64 crore to the SGPC under the Seva Bhoj Yojana since 2018. The ministry said under its two schemes, financial assistance was provided to religious organisations, including gurdwaras and temple trusts. Surprisingly, the ministry has not released any funds to the temples under one of its schemes.

#Rajya Sabha #SGPC #Sikhs