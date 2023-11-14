7.6% less pollution in Punjab this Diwali: Hayer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

Punjab witnessed a reduction of 7.6 per cent in Air Quality Index (AQI) level during Diwali this year as compared to 2022 and 22.8 per cent less than 2021.

Disclosing this here today in a press communiqué, Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to strive for improving air quality, the PPCB had installed Continuous Ambient Air-Quality Monitoring Stations in six cities, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh and Patiala, to monitor the ambient air quality on a real-time basis.

The values are based on the data from 7 am on the day of Diwali to 6 am the day after Diwali.

The minister said the AQI of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh and Patiala had observed a reduction as compared to the last two year’s Diwali. The average AQI of Punjab was 207 (which is marginally higher than the maximum AQI value of 200 for the moderate category) as compared to 224 in 2022 and 268 in 2021.

Hayer said the maximum AQI level was recorded in Amritsar this year at 235. Also last year, the maximum value of AQI of 262 was observed in Amritsar.

#Diwali #Environment #Pollution