7.86 kg heroin confiscated

Sleuths belonging to the CIA have seized 7.86 kg heroin and nabbed a drug smuggler in Ferozepur.

Advertisement

In the first case, the CIA seized 5.56 kg heroin, which was airdropped with the help of a drone. CIA In-charge Mohit Dhawan said, “Two smugglers who were present to receive the consignment managed to flee from the spot. In second case, the CIA nabbed Raj Singh, alias Raju, and recovered 2.30 kg heroin from him.

Advertisement