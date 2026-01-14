7.86 kg heroin confiscated

Sleuths belonging to the CIA have seized 7.86 kg heroin and nabbed a drug smuggler in Ferozepur.
Advertisement
In the first case, the CIA seized 5.56 kg heroin, which was airdropped with the help of a drone. CIA In-charge Mohit Dhawan said, “Two smugglers who were present to receive the consignment managed to flee from the spot. In second case, the CIA nabbed Raj Singh, alias Raju, and recovered 2.30 kg heroin from him.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement