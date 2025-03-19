DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / 7 aides of Amritpal withdraw petitions

7 aides of Amritpal withdraw petitions

Seven petitions filed by associates of Amritpal Singh challenging their detention were withdrawn after the Punjab Government decided not to re-invoke the National Security Act (NSA) in their cases. The matter was taken up by the Division Bench of Chief...
article_Author
.
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:02 AM Mar 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Daljit Singh Kalsi, an aide of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, being shifted from Dibrugarh Central Jail to Punjab, in Dibrugarh, on March 18, 2025. PTI
Advertisement

Seven petitions filed by associates of Amritpal Singh challenging their detention were withdrawn after the Punjab Government decided not to re-invoke the National Security Act (NSA) in their cases. The matter was taken up by the Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel.

Amritpal Singh, Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib, is currently detained in Dibrugarh Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA). Senior advocate Anupam Gupta, specially appointed by the Punjab Government to appear on its behalf before the Bench, said on Tuesday that the petitions were disposed of.

Detailed orders by the Bench are awaited. The petitioners included Kulwant Singh Rauke, Gurmett Singh Bukkanwala, Papalpreet Singh, Basant Singh and Bhagwant Singh alias Bajeke.

Advertisement

Gupta said the NSA had either expired or was set to expire between April 17 and April 19 in all these cases.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper