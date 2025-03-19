7 aides of Amritpal withdraw petitions

Seven petitions filed by associates of Amritpal Singh challenging their detention were withdrawn after the Punjab Government decided not to re-invoke the National Security Act (NSA) in their cases. The matter was taken up by the Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel.

Amritpal Singh, Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib, is currently detained in Dibrugarh Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA). Senior advocate Anupam Gupta, specially appointed by the Punjab Government to appear on its behalf before the Bench, said on Tuesday that the petitions were disposed of.

Detailed orders by the Bench are awaited. The petitioners included Kulwant Singh Rauke, Gurmett Singh Bukkanwala, Papalpreet Singh, Basant Singh and Bhagwant Singh alias Bajeke.

Gupta said the NSA had either expired or was set to expire between April 17 and April 19 in all these cases.