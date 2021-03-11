7 Bathinda youths die of drug overdose in 2 weeks

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 13

In all, seven youths have died due to alleged drug overdose in the last two weeks in the district.

Gagandeep Singh (21) of Bathinda died on Thursday. His family refused the post-mortem examination and took the body home. Later, the police went to Gagandeep’s house and convinced the family for the post-mortem.

Police investigating The police are on the job to tackle drug menace. Many cases have been registered against smugglers in the past three months. J Elanchezhian, SSP

Another youth, Iqbal Singh (20), died due to drug overdose on August 8. His relative alleged Iqbal was forced into having drugs. The police have registered a case against Bhinder Singh of Gehri Buttar village and Jang Singh of Gurthari village.

On August 7, Arshdeep Singh (25) was found dead in the bathroom of a hotel on the Amrik Singh road.

A day before, Manpreet Singh of Pitho village passed away after his friends allegedly gave him an overdose of drugs. His three friends — Amandeep Singh, Jaspreet Singh and Shinda — have been booked.

On August 4, Dharampreet Singh (23) of Mehraj village died after he injected drugs into his body. The police have registered a case against Balbir Singh of the same village.

SSP J Elanchezhian said, “The police are on the job to tackle the drug menace in the district. In the past three months, many cases have been registered against drug smugglers. The police have strengthened their efforts to fight the drug menace.”