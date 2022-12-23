7 cellphones seized from Ferozepur jail, 2 undertrials booked

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 22

Two undertrials, along with a few unidentified persons, have been booked following the recovery of seven mobile phones besides other intoxicating material from the Central Jail.

As per information, jail officials during checking of barrack number four of block number three recovered one mobile phone from an undertrial Sukhwinder Singh. One more phone was recovered from an undertrial identified as Mintu during checking of barrack number three and four.

Five more mobile phones were recovered by jail officials during checking at various places in jail.

Following complaint lodged by jail officials, the police booked two undertrials, along with unidentified persons, under Section 52-A, Prisons Act.

In another case, officials recovered 23 packets of tobacco, two packets of cigarette, one mobile phone with additional battery, charger and a data cable from the jail premises. These items were recovered from four packets, which were thrown by an unidentified person.

An FIR against unidentified person has been registered at the city police station in this connection under Section 42 and 52-A, Prisons Act. More than 300 mobile phones have been recovered this year by officials from jail.