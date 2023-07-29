Abohar: 7 children injured as 2 school vans collide

Abohar, July 28
Seven children were injured as two school vans collided today near Bahadurkhera village, about 20 km from here. The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital here.
According to information, the driver of a pickup van that was carrying about 20 students of Government Smart School from Malukpura to Sardarpura stopped the vehicle near Bahadurkhera village. Suddenly, another school van rammed into it and the pickup van overturned. Some people, who were working in the nearby fields, heard children’s screams and rescued them. Among the injured are Pawan Kumar, Aarti, Rajeev, Poonam, Suman, Amandeep and Raman.
