Rs 7 cr looted from Ludhiana cash management firm

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 10

A group of armed robbers decamped with Rs 7 crore from the office of a cash management firm near Rajguru Nagar here in the wee hours of today, the police have said.

The incident took place around 1.30 am when eight to 10 robbers struck at the office of CMS Company and escaped with cash in a van of the company, said Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu. The cash was not kept in lockers.

The police were informed around 7 am. The company’s staff said the robbers also took away close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and the digital video recorder (DVR). It has been learnt that the robbers committed the crime in two and a half hours.

Sidhu said the robbers took away Rs 7 crore, though the exact amount was yet to be ascertained as the staff were counting the remaining cash.

According to the police, the robbers overpowered the security guards of the firm, snatched their weapons and took them hostage.

Sidhu said around 15 cash vans of the company were usually stationed on the office premises. The van, in which the robbers escaped, was later found abandoned near Mullanpur. Three weapons that belong to the company were found inside the vehicle.

The police officer said initially, it appeared that the company had shown negligence by not keeping a large amount of cash in lockers. Moreover, the security guards looked tired, as their day shift was extended till night. As a result, they could not react quickly when the robbers struck.

The police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas. “Efforts were on to trace the accused,” the police said. An FIR was being registered at the Sarabha Nagar police station at the time of filing of the news report.