7 held for Tanda bovine killings

Hoshiarpur, March 14
The district police and GRP have arrested seven suspects in connection with the recovery of 17 carcasses of slaughtered bovines in Tanda.
SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said on the night of March 11 and 12, 17 head of cattle were slaughtered and skeletons dumped near Dhadiala village.
The suspects would be taken on remand for interrogation, said the police. An FIR had been registered at the GRP Jalandhar police station. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
A convoy of 160 civilian cars leaves the encircled port city...
No indication that firing of missile from India into Pakistan anything other than accident: US
India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two day...
Covid-hit tourism shed 2.15 cr jobs
Govt says working on promotion of domestic tourism | Vax dri...
India logs 2,568 new Covid infections, 97 more deaths
Covid recovery rate improves to 98.72 per cent
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama
Acting on a specific input about the presence of militants i...