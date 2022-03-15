7 held for Tanda bovine killings

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 14

The district police and GRP have arrested seven suspects in connection with the recovery of 17 carcasses of slaughtered bovines in Tanda.

SSP Dhruman H Nimbale said on the night of March 11 and 12, 17 head of cattle were slaughtered and skeletons dumped near Dhadiala village.

The suspects would be taken on remand for interrogation, said the police. An FIR had been registered at the GRP Jalandhar police station. —