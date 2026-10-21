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Home / Punjab / 7 held with hand grenade, pistols and over 3 kg heroin in Punjab

7 held with hand grenade, pistols and over 3 kg heroin in Punjab

Probe under way to uncover the complete network, says DGP Gaurav Yadav

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:14 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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In a post on X, Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the recovery was made by the Amritsar Rural Police while dismantling a drug trafficking, illegal arms and explosives smuggling network. Representative image: iStock
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Seven people have been apprehended along with a hand grenade, two pistols and 3.491 kg of heroin in Punjab, an official said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Director-General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the recovery was made by the Amritsar Rural Police while dismantling a drug trafficking, illegal arms and explosives smuggling network.

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“Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based smugglers supplying illegal weapons for further distribution among criminal elements,” the DGP said.

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FIRs have been registered at Chatiwind and Lopoke police stations, he said, adding that further probe is under way to uncover the complete network and establish backward and forward linkages.

DGP Yadav said the Punjab Police remained committed to cracking down on drug trafficking, illegal arms and explosives smuggling, and organised criminal networks to ensure the safety and security of the state.

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