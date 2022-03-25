7 held with opium, poppy husk

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 24

The police have arrested seven peddlers, including a woman, today. In Sadulshehar, which has been considered a hub of drug trafficking, a local goldsmith along with a woman and her relative who had come from Madhya Pradesh were caught with 4 kg of opium.

The accused have been identified as Purushottam Soni of Sadulshehar, Bansi Lal Chandel and Bachan Bai of Neemuch. All have been arrested under the NDPS Act and two cars belonging to the accused have been impounded.

In another incident, cops recovered 900 gm of opium from Kuldeep Singh of Chak 77 GB and Vijay Bishnoi of Raisinghnagar.

The police seized 20-gm heroin from Resham Singh Bubby of Ghattianwali Bodla village. Cops seized 2 kg of poppy husk from Sahib Ram of Chak 2-STR village. —