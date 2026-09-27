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Home / Punjab / 7-member panel meets CM Mann ahead of talks with SGPC committee on anti-sacrilege law

7-member panel meets CM Mann ahead of talks with SGPC committee on anti-sacrilege law

Sunday’s meeting was an introductory interaction among members, says Giani Raghbir Singh; the panel will first hold a formal meeting among its members next month and will subsequently meet the five-member SGPC committee

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:01 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Tribune file photo
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The seven-member committee constituted by the Punjab government to discuss amendments to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib (Amendment) Act, 2026, met Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday, with the nearly two-hour meeting setting the stage for consultations with the five-member committee constituted by the SGPC.

The seven-member committee will first hold a formal meeting among its members next month and will subsequently meet the five-member SGPC committee to discuss the proposed amendments in detail.

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The committee comprises former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Damdami Taksal chief Sant Harnam Singh Khalsa, Sant Baba Sewa Singh of Rampur Khera, Justice Jaspal Singh (retd), Justice Gurbir Singh (retd), former IPS officer and former Punjab Public Service Commission chairman Jatinder Singh Aulakh, and advocate Preet Inder Pal Singh.

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Talking to mediapersons after the meeting, Giani Raghbir Singh said Sunday’s meeting was primarily an introductory interaction among the committee members.

“Today’s meeting was an opportunity for the members to get acquainted with each other. An official meeting will be convened next month,” he said.

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He added that the committee would first deliberate internally before initiating discussions with the five-member committee constituted by the SGPC.

Giani Raghbir Singh also said that while the provisions of the legislation could be discussed and amendments considered, the intent behind the law would not be changed.

On the issue of a rape survivor allegedly approaching the Akal Takht Jathedar seeking his help against Amarjit Singh Chawla, Giani Raghbir Singh said, “If the rape survivor had approached the Jathedar Sahib, action should have been taken.”

Committee member Sant Baba Sewa Singh said the new legislation had been framed keeping the earlier law in mind and that all proposed amendments would be examined in detail.

“The new law has been made keeping the old law in mind. Whatever amendments have been proposed will be discussed in detail,” he said.

The meeting assumes significance as the SGPC and the Akal Takht have raised objections to several provisions of the amended legislation. The proposed consultations are aimed at examining these objections and discussing possible changes to the Act.

The state government had constituted the seven-member committee to coordinate with Sikh bodies and examine the issues raised over the legislation. The five-member committee constituted by the SGPC is expected to put forward its views during the subsequent consultations.

The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib (Amendment) Act, 2026, was passed by the Punjab Assembly earlier this year amid the government’s stated objective of strengthening legal provisions relating to the protection and sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib.

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