7-month-old found in cradle in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 19

An unknown person left a 7-month-old baby in the “palna” (cradle) at the Civil Hospital here. As soon as the hospital staff came to know about it, they reached the spot and provided treatment. Finding her in a serious condition, the baby was referred to Faridkot Medical College.

The cradle had been set up by Nar Sewa Narayan Sewa Samiti with the help of district administration a few years back. For a long time, no one had had abandoned a new-born in the cradle.

Pediatrician Dr Saheb Ram reached the hospital and checked the baby.

Samiti chief Raju Charaya said it was good that someone decided to place the baby in the cradle instead of leaving it unattended on the banks of roads or canals.