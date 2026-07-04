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Home / Punjab / 2 kids among 7 tourists from Punjab rescued from swollen stream in Himachal’s Kangra

2 kids among 7 tourists from Punjab rescued from swollen stream in Himachal’s Kangra

The rescued group comprises three men, two women and two children; the tourists had gone for a walk along the banks of Neugal Khad near a private cafeteria and crossed to the opposite side of the stream

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PTI
Dharamshala, Updated At : 09:04 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Seven tourists from Punjab, including two children, were rescued after being stranded in the middle of a drain following a sudden rise in the water level in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Saturday, officials said.

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The tourists had gone for a walk along the banks of Neugal Khad near a private cafeteria and crossed to the opposite side of the stream. While they were returning, the water level rose unexpectedly due to the strong current, damaging the temporary wooden bridge and leaving them trapped, they said.

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Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from the Fire Department rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. They constructed a temporary crossing using iron ladders. The two children were rescued first, followed by the women and then the men, with each person safely escorted across to the riverbank.

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The rescued group comprised three men, two women, and two children.

The district administration has repeatedly advised tourists to stay away from rivers, streams, and ravines during the monsoon season. Warning signboards have also been installed at vulnerable locations. Despite these precautions, the region's clear and scenic waters continue to attract visitors, particularly those from the plains.

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District officials cautioned that water levels in streams across the Kangra Valley can rise suddenly during the monsoon due to rainfall in the upper catchment areas, even when weather conditions appear normal at the location.

They urged tourists and local residents to strictly follow safety advisories and avoid crossing or venturing close to fast-flowing streams during the rainy season.

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