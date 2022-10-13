7 transformers stolen in Lambi

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, October 12

As the crop harvesting season is underway, electric transformer thieves are on the prowl in Muktsar district.

Seven transformers were stolen from fields at Sehnakhera village in Lambi Assembly segment on Monday night. Further, in the last fortnight, 20 water-lifting pumps and electric transformers have been stolen from Lakhewali, Gandhar and Bhagsar villages.

Parkash Singh, a farmer of Sehnakhera village, said, “Seven transformers installed within a radius of 500m were stolen on Monday night. The thieves steal copper from the transformers. Surprisingly, there were no tyre marks of any four-wheeler on the soil.”

Notably, a transformer of 10KV costs about Rs 45,000-50,000. In the past, a number of farmers had lodged complaints of transformer thefts.

Some farmers said that the thieves usually get active during the foggy season, but his time, the thefts have started much in advance. “As the harvesting season is underway and we don’t regularly visit the place where our water-lifting pumps are installed in the fields, the thieves are taking advantage of it,” said some farmers.

To curb such incidents, Dr Sachin Gupta, SSP, Muktsar, has already held a meeting with all scrap dealers in the district, told them to be alert and report if someone comes to sell any suspicious material. Further, they have been asked to maintain the record of the sellers. Besides, they have been told to instal CCTV cameras at their godowns and shops.

The district police have also formed a special team for the inspection of scrap dealers. Inspector Jagsiir Singh, SHO, Muktsar Sadar police station, has been given powers to inspect any scrap dealer’s godown or shop.

Muktsar scrap dealers alerted

Dr Sachin Gupta, SSP, Muktsar, has already held a meeting with all scrap dealers in the district

He told them to be alert and report if someone comes to sell any suspicious material

Scrap dealers have been asked to maintain the record of the sellers

They have been told to instal CCTV cameras at their godowns and shops

#Muktsar