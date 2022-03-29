7 unemployed people climb atop water tank in Sangrur

Protesters also erect a tent raising slogans against the Punjab government

7 unemployed people climb atop water tank in Sangrur

Seven unemployed youngsters, including three girls, have climbed atop a water tank in CM city Sangrur.

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 29

Seven unemployed members of the '2016 Police Recruitment Struggle Union' climbed atop a water tank here on Tuesday. 

Protesters also erected a tent on the main road near Haripura, raising slogans against the Punjab government.

They have been alleging that they had cleared all mandatory tests for the police recruitment in 2016, but their recruitment has not been done yet.

“We are fed up with the excuses by the successive governments. Today, we have started an indefinite protest here. We won't end our protest till we get appointment letters,” said Navdeep Singh, one of the protesters.

The unemployed refused to end their protest till their demands are met.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Will Smith's 'slap' turns insane viral moment, 'a new meme is born' and it has something to do with Nicole Kidman

2
Punjab

16,000 mohalla clinics to be set up in Punjab, health card for every resident: Singla

3
World

Alopecia areata: Know the medical condition Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett suffering from

4
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

5
Nation

Celebrated IAS officer Tina Dabi to remarry. Know who her would-be-husband Pradeep Gawande is

6
Punjab

Drug case: Bikram Majithia moves Supreme Court for quashing of FIRs

7
J & K

Indian Army can use Zojila tunnel in September 2024, two years ahead of deadline

8
Nation

SpiceJet aircraft hits light pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

9
Punjab

Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab

10
Sports

Preity Zinta's twins enjoy their first IPL match; proud mommy thanks Punjab Kings for memorable experience: Pics inside

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Top Stories

Petrol, diesel price hike: Crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100

Central trade unions’ nationwide strike enters day 2

Central trade unions’ nationwide strike enters day 2

Public transport and banking services remain partly disrupte...

Public transport services impacted in Haryana as nationwide strike enters Day 2

Public transport services impacted in Haryana as nationwide strike enters day 2

Commuters continue to face inconvenience

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action

Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action

In his statement, Smith also apologized to the academy, show...

Cities

View All

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana optician shot at in Amritsar's Manawala area, injured

Bharat Bandh: Protests hit banking services, biz in Amritsar

Impersonation: RTA nabs man while taking driving test on behalf of youth

Amritsar: An afternoon dedicated to treasure trove of Punjabi literature

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Partial rollback of water tariff hike likely in Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

No fresh Covid case in Chandigarh tricity

Panchkula shuttler wins Polish Open

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

Delhi HC pulls up Twitter, says micro-blogging platform not bothered about sensitivities of people from other regions, ethnicities

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, state tribal party leader meets AAP chief Kejriwal in Delhi

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Jalandhar civic body budget meeting unlikely before March 31

Cracks appear in adjoining homes as pvt hospital constructs basement in Jalandhar

Strike by bank, LIC staff hits services in Jalandhar

FIR filed against unidentified swindlers, cyber scammers

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana MC passes estimated budget of Rs 1,034 cr for next fiscal

No payment to contractors without approval of area councillor: Ludhiana Mayor

Ludhiana: Major hospitals under scanner for paying 'less' property tax

Ludhiana: Massive rally marks bank employees' two-day strike

CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Punjabi University; Faculty, students expect release of special grant

CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Punjabi University; Faculty, students expect release of special grant

General House of Patiala civic body passes Rs 121-crore Budget

Patiala: Councillors at odds, boycott meeting

Vaccination drive slow in Patiala district

Take action in 15 fraud cases, demand Punjabi University students