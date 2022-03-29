7 unemployed people climb atop water tank in Sangrur

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, March 29
Seven unemployed members of the '2016 Police Recruitment Struggle Union' climbed atop a water tank here on Tuesday.
Protesters also erected a tent on the main road near Haripura, raising slogans against the Punjab government.
They have been alleging that they had cleared all mandatory tests for the police recruitment in 2016, but their recruitment has not been done yet.
“We are fed up with the excuses by the successive governments. Today, we have started an indefinite protest here. We won't end our protest till we get appointment letters,” said Navdeep Singh, one of the protesters.
The unemployed refused to end their protest till their demands are met.
