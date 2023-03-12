7 villages get Rs 1.42 crore under PMAGY

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, March 11

Seven villages of Malerkotla have been selected under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY). The Centre has aleady released development funds to the tune of Rs 1.42 crore for these villages.

The selected villages include Mohrana, Kalian, Monarwali, Bir Amamgarh, Phalaud Kalan, Bhatian Khurd and Bhumsi.

Sources informed that the village-level committees comprising sarpanches and panchayat members had been formed.

Moreover, village development plans (VDPs) have been prepared after taking consent of the villagers.

District Social Justice and Empower Officer Mukul Bawa said they had forwarded the funds to the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats to undertake the projects. “Development works up to Rs 20 lakh can be undertaken. We have received a total of Rs 1.41 crore for the selected villages,” he said.