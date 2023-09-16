7 years on, two held for rioting

Abohar, September 15
The police arrested two persons named in an FIR for rioting about 7 years ago.
The case had been registered on January 31, 2016, in which Sagar and Rohit of Sant Nagar were named as accused. They have been arrested now.
