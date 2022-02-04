70,501 from Punjab went to work in Gulf in 5 years; 417 complaints registered regarding fake agencies: Govt in Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 4

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that 70,501 Indian workers from Punjab had gone to Gulf countries in the past five years and 417 complaints had been registered regarding fake agencies during the same period.

“As per records available in the eMigrate platform, 70,501 Indian workers from Punjab were issued emigration clearances during the last five years. These persons were workers proceeding to the Gulf and ECR (Emigration Check Required) countries on job contracts valid for 2-3 years. The Government of India attaches highest priority to the safety, security and wellbeing of Indians in foreign countries. As per eMigrate, a total number of 417 complaints of different nature, including about fake agencies, have been registered by the people of Punjab during the last five years,” Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said in the Lok Sabha on a question by Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann of the AAP.

The Minister of State said timely actions had been taken by the Ministry and the Missions/Posts abroad to the resolution of the reported grievances.

“The cases of fake agencies brought to the attention of ministry/missions and posts abroad are shared with the state authorities concerned for appropriate action,” Muraleedharan said.

The minister added that overall an estimated 1.35 crore Indian nationals were residing in various countries, including 88 lakh in Gulf countries.