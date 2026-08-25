70 cases of swine flu reported in Punjab this month, no need to panic, says Health Minister Balbir Singh

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday said 70 cases of swine flu (H1N1) had been reported in the state in August and that there was no need to panic.

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He said that for the months of January to July, the cases reported were in single digit, but a sudden jump had been witnessed in August after a spurt in cases in Delhi.

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"However, it is an old and mild variant and no hospitalisation was required so far as the patients were sent home after check-up," he said.

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He added, "In this time of the year, the moisture levels in the atmosphere remain high, so the chances of spreading of viral infection also remain high. I urge people not to panic as adequate testing and treatment facilities are available."

He advised pregnant women, the elderly and those with low immunity and suffering from various ailments to avoid visiting crowded places.