70 companies of paramilitary forces reach Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 28

As many as 70 companies of paramilitary forces have reached Jalandhar ahead of the Lok Sabha bypoll slated for May 10.

Of these, 30 companies have been deployed for maintaining law and order in the city and 40 in the rural areas of Shahkot, Nakodar, Phillaur, Adampur and Kartarpur. The 70 companies are in addition to the paramilitary forces that were deployed a month ago in Punjab ahead of the crackdown on pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C today reviewed poll preparedness and arrangements, besides giving directions to the civil and police administration for adequate arrangements for both polling and counting days.

Accompanied by Special DGP and State Police Nodal Officer for elections Ishwar Singh and Deputy CEO Vipul Ujjwal, the CEO sought information about the enforcement of model code of conduct, model polling stations, law and order issues, availability of polling staff, transportation and communication plan and other arrangements for smooth conduct of the bypoll.

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh apprised him that elaborate arrangements were being made to ensure smooth and fair bypoll.

Special DGP Ishwar Singh urged police officers to remain vigilant to tackle any law and order situation. He pointed out that requisite security arrangements should be put in place at polling stations and counting sites as per the guidelines of the ECI.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and SSP (Rural) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said nearly 90 per cent arms weapons had already been deposited. It was also stated that special nakas had been laid besides intensifying the patrolling so as to check the activities of anti-social elements.