70% excise group licences renewed, state eyes Rs 858 crore more revenue

Rs 9,754 crore income expected in 2023-24 compared with Rs 8,896 crore in last fiscal

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, March 27

Low liquor prices in Punjab mean liquor contractors and traders across the state and from other parts of the country are seriously vying for the “limited excise groups”, which are up for auction.

The Excise Department has divided Punjab into 171 excise groups covering Punjab with a total of 6,378 liquor vends and expects to make Rs 858 crore more than the previous year.

The demand for liquor trade is so high that of the 171 excise groups in the state, 70 per cent renewed their licences, while 40 are already sold out and the remaining 12 are expected to be sold by Tuesday. The Excise Department has already renewed 119 excise groups with a hike. Out of the remaining 52 groups, after a graded reduction in reserve prices from 2.5 to 6.5 per cent, 40 were sold through open tenders. “Last e-tendering round is pending and the remaining 12 groups will be sold by tomorrow”, said an excise official.

The overwhelming response has taken the department by surprise as it has already sold the majority of the districts, where usually the liquor contractors were reluctant to work.

Senior officials confirmed that the state is expecting to make Rs 8,896 crore from the excise collections by the end of March in the current fiscal. “In 2022-23 we recorded an increase of Rs 2,642 crore collecting Rs 8896 crore as compared to 2021-22 when the state made Rs 6254 crore only”, he added.

Sources within the Excise Department confirmed that the low liquor prices in Punjab have almost ended liquor smuggling from other states and this meant that the losses of the liquor contractors are negligible. “Earlier, liquor from Haryana and Chandigarh would be sold in Punjab. Last year, the AAP government reduced the prices of alcohol, claiming to boost revenue and end monopoly in the liquor trade,” said the sources.

Officials confirm since alcohol was considerably cheaper outside Punjab due to lower duties, many in Punjab were encouraged to buy liquor from Chandigarh and neighbouring Haryana. “We brought the prices down and have ensured that the loopholes are plugged. Smuggling from other states into Punjab has gone down considerably, which is adding to our profits only”, said excise officials.

“Our two-year excise collection will see a rise of Rs 3,499 crore by end of next fiscal, which is a phenomenal rise. Our revenue target for 2023-24 is Rs 9,754 crore, which is Rs 858 crore more than the current fiscal. More revenue means more business and jobs in Punjab,” Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam said. “We have ensured that the discounts from distilleries and companies reach the retailers”, he added.

The rise in revenue comes in the backdrop of the recent arrest of the Delhi Government functionaries in the alleged excise scam. However this has not put a dampener on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, where the excise revenue went up by 42 per cent in 2022-23 and is expected to rise by around 10 per cent in next fiscal.

Dr AS Mann, president of Scientific Awareness and Social Welfare Forum, says that excessive use of liquor is proving disastrous for the youth of the state. “Government should give it a serious thought. On one side, the prices of cigarettes have been raised by high taxes to promote anti-tobacco campaigns, while our government is reducing prices to fill its coffers. Punjab needs to curb alcohol use among youngsters,” he said.

Demand for liquor trade high

  • The demand for liquor trade is so high that out of the 171 excise groups in the state, 70 per cent renewed their licences, while 40 are already sold out and remaining 12 are expected to be sold by Tuesday
  • The Excise Department has already renewed 119 excise groups with a hike. Of the remaining 52 groups, after a graded reduction in reserve prices from 2.5 to 6.5 per cent, 40 were sold through open tenders
  • “The last e-tendering round is pending and the remaining 12 groups will be sold by Tuesday,” said an excise official

