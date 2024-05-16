Malerkotla: 70 officials to face action for absence from poll rehearsal

Malerkotla, 15 May
Taking serious notice of casual approach of personnel towards execution of the mandatory election duty, Malerkotla District Administration has initiated proceedings against 70 officials of various departments who had not bothered to report for the poll duty’s first rehearsal.
Having received notices from the office of District Election Officer, four of the erring officials did not bother to reply to it by May 15, the last date. Appropriate action against these officials would be taken according to the guidelines of the Election Commission.
ADC Rajpal Singh acknowledged that as many as 70 personnel from various departments had been issued show cause notice for failing to attend the first rehearsal on May 5.
“As of now, all except four officials who were absent on the rehearsal have submitted to undertake further duties diligently, following which we have allowed to join the second rehearsal,” the ADC said, maintaining that disciplinary action would be taken against four officials who did not bother to respond to the notices. Five personnel were exempted from continuing their duty due to simultaneous deployment at two places.
During past elections, the Election Commission had taken serious notice of the fact that the governments in many cases did not initiate proceedings promptly against government servants on the Commission’s recommendations.
Appropriate disciplinary action against officers, staff and police personnel deputed on election duties is supposed to be governed by the principles and decisions agreed to between the Union Government and EC in the year 2000.
