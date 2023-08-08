70% paddy-sowing target met

Jalandhar, August 7
Post floods, the Agriculture Department set a target to sow paddy on 2 lakh acres of the total 6.25 lakh acres by August 10.
The department said it had already achieved 70 per cent of its target.
Director Agriculture Gurvinder Singh said there would be 10,000 acres of the target area where transplantation would not be possible. “We have plans to get rapeseed and sugarcane sown in such areas around August end or September beginning so that the losses incurred could be partially recovered. We will provide free saplings for these crops,” he said.
The department officials said majority of the farmers who had resown paddy had got the saplings free of cost.
Paramjit Singh, district chief, Kisan Sangharsh Committee (Kot Buddha), said, “We still have 3-feet water in our villages. The bundhs are still being repaired. We can’t sow crops for next two months.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...