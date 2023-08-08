70% paddy-sowing target met

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 7

Post floods, the Agriculture Department set a target to sow paddy on 2 lakh acres of the total 6.25 lakh acres by August 10.

The department said it had already achieved 70 per cent of its target.

Director Agriculture Gurvinder Singh said there would be 10,000 acres of the target area where transplantation would not be possible. “We have plans to get rapeseed and sugarcane sown in such areas around August end or September beginning so that the losses incurred could be partially recovered. We will provide free saplings for these crops,” he said.

The department officials said majority of the farmers who had resown paddy had got the saplings free of cost.

Paramjit Singh, district chief, Kisan Sangharsh Committee (Kot Buddha), said, “We still have 3-feet water in our villages. The bundhs are still being repaired. We can’t sow crops for next two months.”

