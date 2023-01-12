70% people killed in road accidents in Punjab aged 18-45

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

Kick-starting the Road Safety Week from January 11 to 17, 2023, being organised by the Punjab State Road Safety Council, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar today said the departments concerned, NGOs and commuters should play their role responsibly and dedicate themselves to road safety throughout the year and not just for a week.

He said most of the major and fatal accidents occur during the foggy season between December and February, which is a major challenge, and requires special attention.

He directed traffic police officials to challan the heavy vehicles parked on the roadside and causing accidents during the foggy season.

The minister said, “As per the Punjab Road Accident Report-2021, about 4,589 people died in road accidents in the state, which comes to a loss of 13 people daily. It is estimated that about 70% of people die in road accidents are in the age group of 18 to 45 years.”