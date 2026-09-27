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Home / Punjab / 70 riders take part in motorbike ride from Chappar Chiri to Hoshiarpur on World Tourism Day

70 riders take part in motorbike ride from Chappar Chiri to Hoshiarpur on World Tourism Day

The ride commenced from Chappar Chiri at 6:30 am and proceeded towards Nature Retreat Chohal in Hoshiarpur via Balachaur, passing through the districts of Mohali, Rupnagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Hoshiarpur

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 09:25 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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The ride concluded at Nature Retreat Chohal, Hoshiarpur. Tribune Photo
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A motorbike ride from the historic Fateh Burj at Chappar Chiri to Chohal in Hoshiarpur was undertaken by around 70 riders on Sunday on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2026.

Organised by the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Punjab, the motorbike ride was part of the state’s celebrations of World Tourism Day 2026 and sought to promote experiential tourism by encouraging participants to explore Punjab’s diverse tourism destinations, particularly its eco-tourism and adventure tourism offerings.

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The ride commenced from Chappar Chiri at 6:30 am and proceeded towards Nature Retreat Chohal in Hoshiarpur via Balachaur, passing through the districts of Mohali, Rupnagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Hoshiarpur.

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Around 50–60 bikers/riders, along with officers, officials, staff and other participants, took part in the ride, with total participation estimated at around 70–75 persons, including pillion riders.

Director, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Punjab, Sanjeev Kumar Tewari, said that the World Tourism Day motorbike ride had been conceived as an experiential tourism activity to connect travellers with Punjab’s diverse destinations in an engaging manner.

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The ride concluded at Nature Retreat Chohal, Hoshiarpur, providing participants with an opportunity to experience the state’s natural landscape and promoting Punjab as a destination for experiential, eco-tourism and adventure tourism.

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