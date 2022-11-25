70 surgeries performed at Abohar camp

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 24

As part of Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s birth anniversary celebrations, 70 surgeries were performed during the 24th annual free surgical camp organised at Sai Hospital and Laparoscopic Surgery Centre here with the help of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation from November 10 to 22.

Medicines and food were also provided to all patients, besides one attendant each, during the camp. A valedictory function was held at Sai Mandir here last night.

Doctors, who rendered free service at the camp, included Dr VP Sethi, Dr Sarla Sethi, Dr Ujjawal Bansal, Sriganganagar, Dr Upasana Bansal, Dr Naveen Sethi, Dr CL Bhargava and Dr Dinesh Ahluwalia, Patiala.

Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation local chief Kamlesh Dawar honoured the doctors, an 81-year-old nurse Santosh Bajaj and 24 nurses and assistants at the function last night. Sai bhajans and daily spiritual assemblies marked the beginning and closure of the camp.

