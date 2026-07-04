70-year-old BBMB debris hillocks along Nangal Hydel Canal removed

Two major attempts to allegedly encroach upon prime land belonging to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), along the banks of the Nangal Hydel Canal in Nangal city over the past fortnight have triggered a political controversy.

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Opposition leaders alleged “political patronage” behind the repeated bids and questioned the failure of administration in initiating criminal proceedings against those involved.

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According to sources, the alleged encroachers used heavy bulldozers to remove large hillocks of debris that had existed along the canal for nearly 70 years. The debris was dumped along the canal during its excavation by the BBMB and over the decades, has taken shape of elevated mounds. The land is considered prime property, primarily due to its location along the canal.

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Removal of the debris using heavy earth-moving machinery in broad daylight has raised serious concerns, with opposition parties alleging that such an activity could not have taken place without the knowledge or support of influential people.

On both occasions, the BBMB authorities, after receiving information about the alleged encroachment, sought police assistance to prevent further removal of debris and protect the Board’s land.

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Following the first incident, officials of the Revenue Department carried out a drone-based demarcation of the disputed area. The survey reportedly established that the land belongs to the BBMB.

Despite official demarcation and intervention by the BBMB, another attempt was allegedly made to remove the debris hill, two days ago. The second incident has further intensified questions regarding the effectiveness of the local administration in safeguarding government property.

While the BBMB succeeded in stopping both attempts, no FIR or other criminal proceedings have been initiated against those who allegedly deployed heavy machinery.

The absence of legal action has fuelled allegations that the alleged encroachers enjoy political protection.

BJP state vice-president Subhash Sharma strongly criticised the incidents, saying the land adjoining the Nangal Hydel Canal was of strategic importance because of the national significance of the BBMB project.

“It is unfortunate that people are openly trying to encroach upon BBMB land in broad daylight. Such incidents cannot take place without the connivance of local authorities,” Sharma said.

He said the BBMB was a project of national importance and that land adjoining a vital canal system was sensitive from the security point of view.

“Encroachment on BBMB land cannot and should not be allowed,” he asserted.

Former president of the Ropar Bar Association and Congress leader Paramjit Singh Pamma also criticised the local administration for what he described as its failure to effectively prevent repeated attempts to encroach upon BBMB land.

He said the administration must identify those responsible for the illegal removal of debris and initiate legal proceedings to deter similar attempts in the future.

The repeated bids to occupy land along one of the country’s important canal systems have also sparked concern among residents, who have questioned how heavy bulldozers could be deployed on government land, on more than one occasion, without attracting immediate action from the authorities.

Executive engineer Nangal Dam, Ashok Kumar, when contacted, said, “The disputed land was demarcated in 2004, and according to that demarcation, it belonged to them. However, as per our records, the khasra number of the land under dispute does not match the location being claimed by the claimants. We have once again requested the revenue officials to carry out a fresh demarcation of the disputed land,” he said.