71 fresh Covid cases at Patiala law university

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 4

With 71 fresh cases being reported from Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law on Wednesday, the institute has turned into a Covid hotspot in the district. As many as 86 positive cases have been reported from the university in the past four days. The Health Department has already declared the university campus a containment zone.

Health officials, including Patiala Civil Surgeon, rushed to the university to assess the situation on Wednesday. Officials collected 550 samples and sent them for testing.

Dr Sumeet Singh, district epidemiologist, said the movement of people had been restricted on the campus.

“Those who have tested positive have been isolated on the campus itself. Only a few positive cases had mild symptoms while others were asymptomatic,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said all contacts of the positive cases would be traced and tested.