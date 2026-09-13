DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / 71-yr-old dies alone, ashram officials perform last rites

71-yr-old dies alone, ashram officials perform last rites

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:53 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

Officials of a city-based ashram performed the last rites of a 71-year-old resident who died due to illness. As per the information, Jugal Kishore, who hailed from Delhi had been living in Pehowa for the last few years. However, due to poor health, he was shifted to Baba Farid Ananth Ashram in Kurukshetra. After receiving information of his death, Kishore’s sister arrived at the Ashram, but refused to stay for the last rites, citing her own poor health.

The cremation was performed on September 4, and the ashes were immersed in the Saraswati River.

Advertisement

A video of a conversation between Kishore’s sister and Baba Nishan Singh, who has been running the Ashram, was shared on social media. The latter can purportedly be seen requesting her and another relative to stay for the cremation. However, the woman cited her poor health and requested Nishan Singh and others at the Ashram to perform the last rites and remaining rituals.

Advertisement

The family members appreciated Nishan Singh and the Ashram’s office bearers for their support and efforts, but expressed inability to return to collect ashes and requested them to immerse them as per the rituals.

“Jugal Kishore used to live near Saraswati Tirtha in Pehwoa. We received information of his poor health and brought him to the ashram. We provided him with the care and medicines, but due to his poor health, he was taken to CHC Pehowa. He was referred to LNJP Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra. We tried to trace his family members and managed to find the contact number of a relative. Initially, no one turned up, but after the death, his sister arrived from Delhi. However, she was unable to stay for the cremation.”

Advertisement

Nishan Singh informed that there are around 35 residents at the Ashram. “We have been doing our bit to extend support to the destitute and will keep helping them,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts