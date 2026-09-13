71-yr-old dies alone, ashram officials perform last rites

Officials of a city-based ashram performed the last rites of a 71-year-old resident who died due to illness. As per the information, Jugal Kishore, who hailed from Delhi had been living in Pehowa for the last few years. However, due to poor health, he was shifted to Baba Farid Ananth Ashram in Kurukshetra. After receiving information of his death, Kishore’s sister arrived at the Ashram, but refused to stay for the last rites, citing her own poor health.

The cremation was performed on September 4, and the ashes were immersed in the Saraswati River.

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A video of a conversation between Kishore’s sister and Baba Nishan Singh, who has been running the Ashram, was shared on social media. The latter can purportedly be seen requesting her and another relative to stay for the cremation. However, the woman cited her poor health and requested Nishan Singh and others at the Ashram to perform the last rites and remaining rituals.

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The family members appreciated Nishan Singh and the Ashram’s office bearers for their support and efforts, but expressed inability to return to collect ashes and requested them to immerse them as per the rituals.

“Jugal Kishore used to live near Saraswati Tirtha in Pehwoa. We received information of his poor health and brought him to the ashram. We provided him with the care and medicines, but due to his poor health, he was taken to CHC Pehowa. He was referred to LNJP Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra. We tried to trace his family members and managed to find the contact number of a relative. Initially, no one turned up, but after the death, his sister arrived from Delhi. However, she was unable to stay for the cremation.”

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Nishan Singh informed that there are around 35 residents at the Ashram. “We have been doing our bit to extend support to the destitute and will keep helping them,” he added.