72 principals leave for Singapore

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 22

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said the state was on the threshold of a new revolution by imparting quality education to the students of government schools.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of flagging off the third and fourth batches of 72 principals to the Singapore Principals Training Academy, the CM said these principals were being sent

to Singapore as per a guarantee to ensure quality education in the state.

Out of the 72 principals, over 90 per cent were going abroad for the first time and this visit would prove to be milestone in reforming the education sector in the state, the CM claimed.

Mann said the motive was to ensure that the students in the state got world-class education, thereby enabling them to compete with their Convent-educated peers.

The CM said revolutionary changes were being witnessed in the education sector in the state where principals and teachers were being sent abroad for training.

