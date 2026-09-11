72-year-old Ropar runner bags 2 medals at Punjab Games

At 72, Dashmesh Nagar resident Mohan Singh Chahal has shown that age is no bar to fitness, winning two medals in the athletics events of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2026 being held at Nehru Stadium in Ropar.

Competing in the 70-plus category, Chahal finished second in the 400-metre race with a timing of 2 minutes and 4 seconds before winning the 800-metre event in five minutes.

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A former accounts manager with the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Chahal retired in 2015 but has continued to remain physically active.

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Chahal said the state games had provided senior citizens an opportunity to showcase their fitness and sporting ability. He thanked the Punjab Government for including different age groups in the event.

He said age should not be an excuse for ignoring fitness and urged youngsters to make walking and sports part of their daily routine. He also stressed the importance of nutritious, home-cooked food over fast food.

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“In today’s busy life, people must spare time for their health. Regular physical activity keeps a person fit and energetic,” he said.