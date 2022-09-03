Rs 748 lakh plan for upgrading sports infra in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

To upgrade the sports infrastructure at the Guru Nanak Stadium, Amritsar, the state government has given approval for the release Rs 748.36 lakh.

The funds will be used for laying down a synthetic-athletic track and for execution of allied works at the stadium. The PWD has invited tenders in this regard. PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said, “A 400-m eight-lane synthetic-athletic track will be developed in the stadium.”

