 75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest in Chandigarh today : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • 75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest in Chandigarh today

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest in Chandigarh today

Cops have been deployed in heavy numbers at all the entry, exit points of the district

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest in Chandigarh today

Photo for representation only.



Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, August 22

The Mohali police is on its toes ahead of the protest by farmer leaders of 16 unions led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Police officials said 75 per cent of the district police force is out to maintain law and order in Mohali.

Cops have been deployed in heavy numbers at all the entry, exit points of the district. Police pickets and check-posts have been set up at all vulnerable points in Mohali.

"Law and order will be maintained at all costs. Although the protest is in Chandigarh we are not taking any chances. No anti-social element will be allowed entry; if someone tries to create ruckus, police will act sternly," said a police official.

Bandi Singhs release activist Gurcharan Singh said, "We lend our wholehearted support to the protesters. The government has completely ignored the plight of the farmers ravaged by floods. We will also go and be a part of the protest."

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) also condemned the government's tepid response but said that they would not be a part of the protest.

Sixteen farmers unions plan to stage a protest in Chandigarh on Tuesday against the non-payment of compensation to the flood-affected farmers.

#Mohali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi officer accused of repeatedly raping minor arrested along with wife

2
Delhi

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

3
Punjab

One dead in Punjab's Sangrur as farmers clash with police over 'detention' of farm leaders ahead of planned protest

4
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala called 'terrorist' by policeman in Jharkhand, draws flak on social media; video surfaces

5
Punjab

Rs 56 crore dues: Sunny Deol offers to settle bank loans, auction threat of property stays

6
Nation

'Welcome, buddy!' — Contact established between Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Chandrayaan-3 lander module

7
Himachal

Himachal: Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

8
Nation

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO scientist says will postpone landing from August 23 to August 27 if…

9
Trending

'Shameless': Actor Prakash Raj meme mocking Chandrayaan-3 mission sparks online outrage

10
Haryana

Faridabad: 8-year-old boy stuck in society elevator for two hours; starts doing homework to stay calm

Don't Miss

View All
Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Top News

PM Modi leaves for South Africa to attend BRICS Summit; to meet Xi Jinping

PM Modi leaves for South Africa to attend BRICS Summit; to meet Xi Jinping

US court stays extradition of Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana pending his appeal

US court stays extradition of Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana pending his appeal

The court overrides the government's recommendations that th...

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest

75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest in Chandigarh today

Cops have been deployed in heavy numbers at all the entry, e...

‘Main kuch bhi bolunga, log..’: This is what Sunny Deol said when asked about Juhu Bungalow auction notice

'Main kuch bhi bolunga to log..': This is what Sunny Deol said when asked about Juhu bungalow auction notice

Congress had questioned withdrawal of auction notice in less...

As Luna-25 moon mission crash, leading Russian scientist hospitalised soon after

As Luna-25 moon mission crash, leading Russian scientist hospitalised soon after

Mikhail Marov, 90, was taken to the hospital due to a sharp ...


Cities

View All

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

AirAsia X to resume direct flights between holy city Amritsar, Kuala Lumpur

Trenches dug up to lay pipes on Mall road in Amritsar irk commuters

Bomb hoax delays Amritsar-Gatwick flight by four hours

CBI recovers ~1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested MC official

CBI recovers Rs 1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested MC official

Airport agency flags security breach during CM’s flight

Nod to single firm for temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra

UT seeks clarification on Saketri land, writes to Haryana Forest Department

Member of Bambiha gang held with weapon

Delhi Class 12 girl rape case: DCW chief stopped from meeting victim

Delhi Class 12 girl rape case: DCW chief stopped from meeting victim

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

St stephen’s admissions: Supreme Court dismisses pleas filed by Delhi University, UGC

Army wives hold session on inspiring stories

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Jalandhar: Brothers' bodies yet to be traced

Two nabbed with 70-kg poppy husk

Bus restaurant raises safety concerns

Body of Hoshiarpur youth drowned in Canada reaches home, cremated

Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Purchase tomatoes @ Rs 50 per kg at Ludhiana wholesale market

Farmer suicide: Protest outside MLA’s residence, effigy burnt

International airport project misses 5th deadline, Aug 30 fresh target

2 POs fall in police net

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

Salary not paid, faculty to start pen-down strike from today

Flood relief issue: SAD protest at Devigarh today

Entrepreneurship day celebrated

Congress leader alleges AAP MLA's role in property encroachment