75% police force on roads, nakas in Mohali as farmers set to protest in Chandigarh today

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, August 22

The Mohali police is on its toes ahead of the protest by farmer leaders of 16 unions led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Police officials said 75 per cent of the district police force is out to maintain law and order in Mohali.

Cops have been deployed in heavy numbers at all the entry, exit points of the district. Police pickets and check-posts have been set up at all vulnerable points in Mohali.

"Law and order will be maintained at all costs. Although the protest is in Chandigarh we are not taking any chances. No anti-social element will be allowed entry; if someone tries to create ruckus, police will act sternly," said a police official.

Bandi Singhs release activist Gurcharan Singh said, "We lend our wholehearted support to the protesters. The government has completely ignored the plight of the farmers ravaged by floods. We will also go and be a part of the protest."

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) also condemned the government's tepid response but said that they would not be a part of the protest.

Sixteen farmers unions plan to stage a protest in Chandigarh on Tuesday against the non-payment of compensation to the flood-affected farmers.

