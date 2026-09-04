Punjab’s Safe Punjab Helpline has led to the registration of 339 cases from 755 complaints received in Faridkot district, as the state intensifies its “Yudh Nashiyan Virudh” (War Against Drugs) campaign.

Punjab Cabinet Minister for Revenue and Rehabilitation Hardeep Singh Mundian, who reviewed the campaign here on Friday, said police had identified 11 drug hotspots in the district based on information received over the past year. Of these, six are in Kotkapura and five in Jaitu.

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The minister directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to ensure that all 11 hotspots are eliminated within the next three months. He also ordered police officials to complete investigations into pending cases within a fixed timeframe and take strict action against drug traders.

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Mundian reviewed the anti-drug campaign along with Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and MLAs Gurdit Singh Sekhon and Amolak Singh.

He said the state government was pursuing a three-pronged strategy to tackle the drug menace — choking the supply chain, spreading awareness and ensuring treatment and rehabilitation for victims. According to him, the campaign had produced meaningful results on all three fronts.

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The minister urged residents to share information about drug smugglers through the “Nasha Mukt Punjab” app and the Safe Punjab Helpline (97791-00200), assuring them that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.

Mundian said the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was the first in the state not to extend political patronage to drug smugglers, which, he said, had helped disrupt the supply chain.

During the review meeting, he also heard the views of block coordinators involved in the anti-drug campaign.

Mundian directed the district administration to strengthen treatment and awareness programmes for drug victims, with the aim of helping them return to the mainstream and contribute to society.

He also stressed the role of sports in keeping young people away from drugs, pointing to the state government’s “Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan” tournament, which begins on September 5. The tournament is open to participants ranging from students to citizens above 70 years of age.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Chaba said the district administration was working with full dedication to curb the drug menace and assured the minister that efforts would be intensified to eliminate the social evil.