76 weapon licences renewed on fake dope test reports

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, June 7

As many as 76 persons got their arms licences renewed based on “fake” dope test reports in Muktsar between June and December last year. This has come to light with the busting of a racket by the district administration following a probe in this regard. No record of these certificates was found at the Civil Hospital.

Issued between June & Nov, 2021 An applicant told ADC (General) he hadn’t given his urine sample for dope test at Civil Hospital, but he managed to get dope test report for licence renewal

The official ordered a probe and it was found that of the 589 reports issued between June 1 and November 30, 2021, 76 were fake

Three persons, including two employees of the hospital and a private typist, have been booked. The accused are lab technician Mandeep Kumar, TB treatment superviser Balkaran Singh and private typist Vakil Singh. Mandeep and Balkaran have been dismissed from service.

The lid was blown off the racket after an arms licence holder, at the time of the renewal of licence, told the ADC (General) he had not given his urine sample for dope test, which is mandatory for securing a licence, at the hospital. He later managed to get the dope test report. Thereafter, the ADC scrutinised 589 dope test reports issued between June 1 and November 30, 2021, and found 76 of these fake.

ADC (General) Rajdeep Kaur said: “I got a thorough probe conducted and found there was no record of nearly 80 dope test reports at the hospital. During the probe, arms licence holders claimed they were not involved in any wrongdoing and they had given samples as well. They are now told to undergo dope test again.”

Meanwhile, sources claimed Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 were charged for preparing a fake dope test report. The signatures of issuing authority were also found to have mismatched on some reports, they claimed.