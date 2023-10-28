766 farm fire cases, highest in a day; farmers blame lack of sops, machines

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, October 27

Punjab on Friday witnessed 766 farm fire incidents, the highest in a single day this season. Tarn Taran witnessed a maximum 104 fire events, with 98 in Sangrur, 97 in Patiala, 76 in Amritsar, 62 in Ferozepur and 45 in Moga.

However, no incentives, lack of appreciation, unavailability of equipment and less time left for sowing wheat are some of the reasons cited by farmers for setting paddy residue on fire at Dharari Jattan and Ganda Kheri villages of Patiala.

Inderjit Singh, a farmer from Mandour village in Patiala, who has persuaded others to refrain from burning paddy residue, blamed the shortage of ex-situ stubble management machinery for fires. He emphasized that small and middle-income farmers were unable to afford these expensive machines and sought government intervention to assist farmers in clearing their fields.

He said the government’s decision to delay paddy sowing had disrupted crop maturity. Consequently, the ideal window for sowing wheat, from November 1 to 15, has been significantly reduced, compelling farmers to rush field-clearing operations.

On the other hand, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, general secretary of the Bharati Kisan Union (BKU-Lakhowal), expressed frustration at the government’s failure to provide compensation for the crop residue management.

“For the past four years, we have been demanding either a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal on paddy crop or a compensation of Rs 2,500 per acre for residue management,” he stated.

He pointed out that in 2019, the Supreme Court issued directives, emphasising that farmers should receive financial assistance to cover the additional costs of straw management if the government aimed to curb stubble burning. However, the government had paid little attention and left farmers to grapple with the problem. Lakhowal urged the government to include management costs in the MSP.

Harminder Singh Sidhu, a farmer and director of the Gadri Baba Dulla Singh Giani Nihal Singh Foundation in Ludhiana, has taken proactive steps by establishing an equipment bank to lease farm machinery for harvesting and crop sowing.

He stressed the importance of the government appreciating and engaging with farmers, who were working to eliminate the practice of burning residue.

Weapon licence suspended

Patiala Additional District Magistrate Anuprita Johal on Friday suspended the weapon licence of Harvinder Singh, a farmer from Talwandi Malik village, for setting paddy residue on fire.

